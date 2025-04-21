ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Foils Bihar Man's Bid To Cross India-Pakistan Border In Kutch

A man was caught by the BSF for trying to cross the India-Pakistan border. He is being interrogated by the SOG and IB officials.

A man was caught by the BSF for trying to cross the India-Pakistan border. He is being interrogated by the SOG and IB officials.
Sameer Shamsher Ansari (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the man, identified as Sameer Shamsher Ansari, originally from Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, was trying to cross the International Border (IB) near pillar number 992 on the Zero line when he was caught by the BSF. He was handed over to the Balasar police for investigation.

Police said, "Sameer, from Damodarpur in Musaffarnagar, reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border."

Balasar Police Station In-Charge Inspector, M N Dave said, "A man from Bihar was trying to cross the international border on April 17. He reached Pankherapir Lodrani, from where he reached Zero Point, 35 kilometres away, through the desert. He was caught by the BSF jawans deployed there while trying to cross the fence over the international border."

Dave added, "He was nabbed by the BSF and was handed over to Balasar police. The Balasar police conducted his interrogation and recovered an Aadhar Card and other documents from him. Balasar police, along with other security agencies like the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, are currently interrogating him."

Read More

  1. Intruder Shot Dead As BSF Foils Infiltration Bid On Jammu International Border
  2. BSF Seizes 3 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner

Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the man, identified as Sameer Shamsher Ansari, originally from Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, was trying to cross the International Border (IB) near pillar number 992 on the Zero line when he was caught by the BSF. He was handed over to the Balasar police for investigation.

Police said, "Sameer, from Damodarpur in Musaffarnagar, reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border."

Balasar Police Station In-Charge Inspector, M N Dave said, "A man from Bihar was trying to cross the international border on April 17. He reached Pankherapir Lodrani, from where he reached Zero Point, 35 kilometres away, through the desert. He was caught by the BSF jawans deployed there while trying to cross the fence over the international border."

Dave added, "He was nabbed by the BSF and was handed over to Balasar police. The Balasar police conducted his interrogation and recovered an Aadhar Card and other documents from him. Balasar police, along with other security agencies like the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, are currently interrogating him."

Read More

  1. Intruder Shot Dead As BSF Foils Infiltration Bid On Jammu International Border
  2. BSF Seizes 3 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARI MAN CAUGHTBSF ON INDIA PAKISTAN BORDERMAN CROSS INTERNATIONAL BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.