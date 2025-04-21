BSF Foils Bihar Man's Bid To Cross India-Pakistan Border In Kutch

Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the man, identified as Sameer Shamsher Ansari, originally from Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, was trying to cross the International Border (IB) near pillar number 992 on the Zero line when he was caught by the BSF. He was handed over to the Balasar police for investigation.

Police said, "Sameer, from Damodarpur in Musaffarnagar, reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border."

Balasar Police Station In-Charge Inspector, M N Dave said, "A man from Bihar was trying to cross the international border on April 17. He reached Pankherapir Lodrani, from where he reached Zero Point, 35 kilometres away, through the desert. He was caught by the BSF jawans deployed there while trying to cross the fence over the international border."

Dave added, "He was nabbed by the BSF and was handed over to Balasar police. The Balasar police conducted his interrogation and recovered an Aadhar Card and other documents from him. Balasar police, along with other security agencies like the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, are currently interrogating him."