BSF Finds Banned Cough Syrups Worth Crore In Underground Iron Bunkers At Indo-Bangla Border

A challan of 62,200 bottles of banned Phensedyl worth Rs 1.41 crore was found inside three iron bunkers hidden underground in Majhdia of Nadia's Krishnaganj.

A BSF jawan opens the lid of an iron bunker
A BSF jawan opens the lid of an iron bunker.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 5:48 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Krishnaganj: On the R-Day eve, the BSF unearthed three underground iron bunkers with banned cough syrup worth crore of rupees at the India-Bangladesh border in Majhdia of Krishnaganj in Nadia on Friday. Though none was arrested.

According to BSF sources, a tip about some underground iron bunkers in a garden following which the jawans of 32 Battalion of BSF South Bengal conducted a raid in which the three bunkers were found at a garden near Sudhirranjan Mahavidyalaya in Nadia.

A challan of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl syrup worth Rs 1.41 crore was found inside the bunker which surprised the jawans as it was beyond their imagination how deep-rooted the active network of smelling has been in the area. The bottles of syrup have been sent to the concerned department for legal action.

A BSF official during the operation
A BSF official during the operation.

BSF jawans claimed that the cough syrups were gathered for smuggling out to Bangladesh but the increased vigil for R-Day celebrations has compelled the smugglers to hide them underground. The Krishnaganj Police trailed BSF to the spot but declined to comment on the matter.

Another search operation to find such underground bunkers and tunnels to Bangladesh was carried out by the security forces on Saturday.

NK Pandey, spokesperson of BSF South Bengal, said, "This success attests to the border guards' alertness, courage and commitment. More information about the smuggling network is being collected to get to the bigger picture of the illegal act."

One of the iron banker unearthed by BSF
One of the iron bunkers unearthed by BSF.

The discovery of the bunkers has panicked the locals. "We are scared of the incident as we live in border areas. But BSF must get plaudits for this commendable job," Sadhana Bisawas, a resident said.

Last Updated : Jan 25, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

