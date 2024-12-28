ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Faces Manpower Shortage, Urges Technological Upgrades Amid Rising Smuggling And Border Tensions

New Delhi: The manpower-starved Border Security Force (BSF) is in dire need to go high-tech due to the unabated smuggling of drugs as well as arms and ammunition added to increasing tension along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border. The border guarding agency has a total strength of 2.65 lakh to guard the 4,096 km long Indo-Bangla border and the 2,289 km long border with Pakistan in the west. However, 12,808 posts are lying vacant in the BSF.

Admitting the sensitivity of India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, former director general of BSF Surjeet Singh Deswal told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the force should always look for upgradation of its gadgets.

“Yes, upgrading gadgets is always necessary. This is also true that BSF always provides its forces with modern arms and gadgets,” said Deswal. A large section of the force is engaged with non-border-related duties, including the implementation of the Central government’s civic schemes unrelated to defence and security.

Interestingly, at least 20 per cent of the force’s strength is in the higher age group of 45-60 years, and another about 20 per cent is in the low medical category, making them unsuitable for operational responsibilities.

It is worth mentioning that the Central government at the Centre led by Narendra Modi increased the age limit for operational duty at the frontier to 60 from 57 years. Until 1998, the age limit was 55 years. However, the operational duty of the force gets affected due to leave, sporting, band and ceremonial activities.

The BSF has 13 frontiers each with around 300 sports persons and a 60-65 members contingent assigned for ceremonial duties, relieved from regular vigil and combat jobs. Their total strength will be equivalent to that of more than three battalions.

The force has 193 battalions, including four disaster management battalions, with each consisting of around 1,200 jawans and officers. A battalion comprises seven companies.

Many of the battalions are engaged in law and order duties. In addition, to contain violence in Manipur, 15 battalions or 105 companies are deployed. Another 14 battalions, that is 98 companies, are currently engaged in anti-naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.