BSF Faces Manpower Shortage, Urges Technological Upgrades Amid Rising Smuggling And Border Tensions

New Delhi: The manpower-starved Border Security Force (BSF) is in dire need to go high-tech due to the unabated smuggling of drugs as well as arms and ammunition added to increasing tension along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border. The border guarding agency has a total strength of 2.65 lakh to guard the 4,096 km long Indo-Bangla border and the 2,289 km long border with Pakistan in the west. However, 12,808 posts are lying vacant in the BSF.
Admitting the sensitivity of India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, former director general of BSF Surjeet Singh Deswal told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the force should always look for upgradation of its gadgets.
“Yes, upgrading gadgets is always necessary. This is also true that BSF always provides its forces with modern arms and gadgets,” said Deswal. A large section of the force is engaged with non-border-related duties, including the implementation of the Central government’s civic schemes unrelated to defence and security.
Interestingly, at least 20 per cent of the force’s strength is in the higher age group of 45-60 years, and another about 20 per cent is in the low medical category, making them unsuitable for operational responsibilities.
It is worth mentioning that the Central government at the Centre led by Narendra Modi increased the age limit for operational duty at the frontier to 60 from 57 years. Until 1998, the age limit was 55 years. However, the operational duty of the force gets affected due to leave, sporting, band and ceremonial activities.
The BSF has 13 frontiers each with around 300 sports persons and a 60-65 members contingent assigned for ceremonial duties, relieved from regular vigil and combat jobs. Their total strength will be equivalent to that of more than three battalions.
The force has 193 battalions, including four disaster management battalions, with each consisting of around 1,200 jawans and officers. A battalion comprises seven companies.
Many of the battalions are engaged in law and order duties. In addition, to contain violence in Manipur, 15 battalions or 105 companies are deployed. Another 14 battalions, that is 98 companies, are currently engaged in anti-naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
“Assisting the local administrations in maintaining law and order is also important work. At the same time engaging BSF in anti-naxal operations is also critical,” said Deswal.
Whenever required, the force is also deployed for election duties. The force is also used for implementing several government initiatives including the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, and monitoring e-Awas Yojna among all central armed police forces. The BSF has planted more than 25 lakh saplings across India till October this year.
A contingent of 160 personnel, including 21 females, is posted in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission. Three battalions are also posted in BSF headquarters in New Delhi primarily for administrative and other work that has no connection with border guarding.
“The manpower crunch in BSF has started hitting the force more following the critical situation that developed along the India-Bangladesh border in the recent months,” a senior BSF official said.
The Indo-Bangladesh border has already become a major transit route for smuggling narcotics, counterfeit, currencies, gold and silver. The volume of seizure of these items by the BSF is much higher in the eastern frontier in comparison to the western frontier.
Of the total narcotics seizure of 12298.937 kg made by BSF until October 31 this year, 118366.788 kg was seized in the eastern frontier. Similarly, the entire seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 32 lakh was made in the eastern frontier. The Indo-Bangladesh border also contributed over 90 per cent of the total smuggled gold and silver confiscated by the BSF this year.
The BSF troops deployed in the western frontier seized narcotics amounting to 432.149 kg, 3152 arms and ammunition. The agency has also shut down or seized 257 drones till October this year.