BSF DG Visits North 24 Parganas and Sunderbans, Reviews Operational Preparedness and Strategic Deployment

Published : 16 hours ago

BSF DG visited North 24 Parganas and Sunderbans, reviews operational preparedness and strategic deployment

BSF on alert on Indo-Bangla Border
BSF on alert on Indo-Bangla Border (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited North 24 Parganas district and Sunderbans area of West Bengal and reviewed the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF in these important border areas.

“In view of the changed situation in Bangladesh, BSF has issued alerts along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the number of troops deployed along the border has also been increased,” a senior BSF official said.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary was accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General, Eastern Command and Maninder Pratap Singh, Inspector General, South Bengal.

“The purpose of this visit is to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF in these important border areas,” the official said.

Chaudhary took over the additional charge of DG BSF on August 3 and his first official visit was to the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The visit commenced with a detailed briefing of Eastern Command by Ravi Gandhi, ADG Eastern Command BSF at South Bengal Frontier Headquarters. The briefing covered the strategic scenario and operations of the battalions of Eastern Command, wherein the Director General was apprised of the role of BSF in maintaining national security along the sensitive international border.

After the briefing, Chaudhary along with Gandhi and other officers proceeded to Dhamakhali where the Commandant of the 118th Battalion briefed DG BSF on the battalion’s water border responsibilities along Bangladesh en route to the Floating BOP deployed at T-junction, highlighting the unique challenges of the rainforest and water-rich terrain and the effective measures implemented to tackle border crimes including smuggling and illegal crossings.

The visit concluded with a visit to the outpost located in the dense rainforest Sundarbans.

TAGGED:

BSF DG BENGAL BANGLADESH CRISIS

