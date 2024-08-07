BSF DG To Submit Report Over Indo-Bangla Border Situation To Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary will submit a detailed report about the present situation along the India-Bangladesh border to Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, a senior government official said that BSF DG Chawdhary returned to New Delhi on Wednesday evening after his three-day-long security review meeting with senior BSF officials in West Bengal and Northeast.

As India issued a high alert to its border guarding agency after a violent protest dethroned the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, the BSF DG visited North 24 Parganas district and Sunderbans area of West Bengal as well as the frontier headquarters at Salbagan in Agartala from Monday to Wednesday.

"During his stay, Chawdhary reviewed the security and operational preparedness of BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh border," the official said.

The DG chaired meetings with senior officers of BSF and discussed the ongoing law and order situation in Bangladesh and its implications on the security scenario, the official said.

Meanwhile, central intelligence agencies in their initial report submitted to the Home Ministry have suggested the resurgence of hardline groups like Jamaat may be a major cause of concern for India.

According to the report viewed by this correspondent, ISI-backed terrorists like Harkat ul Jihad e Islami (HuJI) and Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Bangladesh will start plotting trouble for India, especially creating terror in India's east and northeast.

"There is every possibility that the anti-India forces with active support from Pakistan may try to destabilise peace in the region," the report said. Earlier also the presence of HuJI and JMB members have been found in Assam and West Bengal. And with the change of power in Bangladesh, there is maximum possibility that Jihadi elements might again resurface in the neighbouring country.

Suggesting strengthening and intensity of border patrolling by the border guarding agency, the report further suggested to keep a close watch on the influx-prone areas of the border. The border guarding agency has earlier identified at least 100 vulnerable sections along the 4,096 km long Indo-Bangla border from where the infiltrators can cross over to India.