ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF DG Bats For More Bio-Safe, Less-Lethal Indigenous Tear Smoke Products

New Delhi: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Thursday emphasised the need for more bio-safe, less-lethal indigenous tear smoke products complying with international standards suitable for the changing security scenario.

The 44th annual governing body meeting of the Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) of BSF discussed in detail the importance of tear smoke to maintain law and order. It was informed in the meeting that TSU is in the process of automating the production process and introducing new variants of lachrymatory munitions. Significantly, TSU R&D team has developed a drone tear smoke launcher for the aerial dropping of tear smoke grenades which will bring a paradigm shift in maintaining the law and order situation in India.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhary highlighted TSU journey since its inception and hailed it for manufacturing and supplying less-lethal munitions to Indian police forces to maintain law-and-order situation.

Chaudhary also mentioned that TSU holds expertise in less-lethal munitions and associated know-how.