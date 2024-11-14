BSF DG Bats For More Bio-Safe, Less-Lethal Indigenous Tear Smoke Products

New Delhi: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Thursday emphasised the need for more bio-safe, less-lethal indigenous tear smoke products complying with international standards suitable for the changing security scenario.
The 44th annual governing body meeting of the Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) of BSF discussed in detail the importance of tear smoke to maintain law and order. It was informed in the meeting that TSU is in the process of automating the production process and introducing new variants of lachrymatory munitions. Significantly, TSU R&D team has developed a drone tear smoke launcher for the aerial dropping of tear smoke grenades which will bring a paradigm shift in maintaining the law and order situation in India.
Addressing the meeting, Chaudhary highlighted TSU journey since its inception and hailed it for manufacturing and supplying less-lethal munitions to Indian police forces to maintain law-and-order situation.
Chaudhary also mentioned that TSU holds expertise in less-lethal munitions and associated know-how.
He also complemented TSU for ensuring the highest standards of quality, timely meeting its production target and introduction of new products thereby meeting the needs of police forces catering to different tactical and climatic conditions.
TSU is producing less-lethal munitions matching global standards and catering to the full requirements of all State Police and Armed forces of the country. TSU also holds certification in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 50001:2018, ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 & ISO/ IEC 17025:2017 (NABL). Recently TSU products have been granted patents which speaks volumes about the technological prowess of TSU.
TSU products broadly include lachrymatory munitions; flash-Bang munitions, impact munitions and customised munitions for special operations. The meeting was attended by senior officers from BPR&D, DRDO, CRPF, Ministry of Hone Affairs, Delhi Police, MP Police, Munitions India Limited and the Ministry of Finance.