BSF Claims Credit over the Arrest of LeT Operative in Delhi

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Police claimed to have busted a major terror plan by Pakistani terrorists, India’s premier border guarding agency, Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that the arrest of Riyaz Ahmed, a LeT operative by Delhi Police was successful following inputs given by them.

Claiming that Pakistan based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was planning “something big” ahead of anniversary of Pulwama attack, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that that the arrest of Ahmed, was made after the agency busted a cross border terror module on the Line of Control (LoC) of the India-Pakistan border.

A senior official from the BSF told ETV Bharat that based on specific information provided by the agency, Delhi Police in coordination with J&K police arrested LeT associate Riyaz Ahmad from New Delhi Railway station on Sunday.

"Riyaz (Ahmad) is the key conspirator of a six-member terror module involved in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LoC,” the official said. The official informed that based on a specific intelligence provided by BSF, security forces including BSF, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and J&K police, launched a joint operation and successfully busted a cross border terror module and apprehended six LeT associates.

"The module was busted by Kupwara police, based on specific intelligence shared by BSF,” the official added. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including four MP5 sub machine guns, and its live cartridges, have also been seized during the operation.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police disclosed that Riyaz Ahmed, a retired Army soldier and an alleged member of LeT was arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. Reiterating the statement made by Delhi police over Ahmed, the BSF official said that all the six arrested LeT associates were hatching a big conspiracy ahead of the anniversary of Pulwama terror attack.

"Apart from creating terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the LeT operatives were also planning some subversive activities in the national capital," the BSF official added.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mumbai following intelligence inputs that Pakistan based terror outfits have become active to make their presence ahead of the Pulwama anniversary. Pulwama attack was one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred after a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in the Pulwama district.