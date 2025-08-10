New Delhi: When people talk about the Border Security Force (BSF), images of soldiers braving extreme weather and the tense borderline of come to mind. But the BSF carries a melodious legacy beyond its military might, as India’s frontline force is known for its iconic brass band as well.

Formed in 1968, the BSF Brass Band has become a crucial cultural symbol of the force, as it stirs patriotism across the nation through its electrifying tunes.

The band enthralled a huge audience ahead of the 79th Independence Day as it participated in ‘Shaurya Dhun’, a four-day musical programme organised by Prasar Bharati to honour India's martyrs through music.

“Our brass band was established on May 5, 1968, for the zeal, passion, and entertainment of the soldiers. Today, this team is present on all our frontiers. Our 25th Central Battalion from Chhawla, South-West Delhi, performed in Delhi,” BSF Deputy Commandant Vikas Patel said in an interview with ETV Bharat.

He said the band’s performances were no longer confined to formal state functions. “Over the years, it has become a vibrant cultural ambassador, performing at both national ceremonies and international events, showcasing the heritage and pride of the BSF and the nation,” Patel said.

BSF Brass Band Pays Musical Tribute To Martyrs Ahead Of Independence Day (ETV Bharat)

This Independence Day, the BSF Brass Band will pay tribute to fallen heroes at the National Police Memorial in Delhi, where they will present powerful renditions of patriotic songs such as ‘Jo Shaheed Hue Hain Unki Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani’, ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

“Not only music, but the spirit of bravery, sacrifice and patriotism will be floating in the air,” Patel noted.

As part of ‘Shaurya Dhun’, the BSF joined other forces like CISF, SSB, and NDRF. A curated video of the event will be released on August 15 on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES, along with patriotic films and documentaries.

In 2016, the musical legacy of the BSF expanded further as it came up with its Women’s Pipe Band, which was started in Bengaluru. “These women received the same rigorous training as their male counterparts and have since left a national imprint,” said the commandant.

In 2023, the women’s pipe band secured the first position and a gold medal in the All India Police Competition, according to him. “This was not just a victory but a message that BSF’s women power can protect the borders and shine on the cultural stage as well,” Patel said.

Patel emphasised that band members are soldiers first and trained in different trades for different tasks. “Like soldiers on the frontline, the daily life of a bandman is steeped in discipline, from maintaining physical fitness to caring for instruments and rehearsing regularly. This makes them confident and always ready for performance, like a soldier with a gun,” he said.

The BSF was formed after the 1965 war and has grown to over 100 battalions so far. “Brass band is a cultural chapter of this long journey of BSF, where the hardness of weapons and the softness of music go together,” Patel said.