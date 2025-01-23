ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF-BGB Hold Coordination Meeting To Address Concerns, Curb Cross-Border Illegal Activities

A coordination meeting was held between the BSF and BGB to address concerns, maintain peace, and curb cross-border illegal activities.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

Malda: In the backdrop of recent border fencing issues, a coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held to address concerns, maintain peace, and curb cross-border illegal activities.

The meeting, which took place at border outpost (BOP) Sonamasjid in Bangladesh on Wednesday, was chaired by BSF Malda sector DIG Tarun Kumar Gautam and BGB Rajshahi sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, controlling illegal activities, and preventing unauthorised movement along the international border, it added.

Both sides agreed to resolve border-related issues through dialogue and consensus. The meeting also addressed the recent incident at Sukdevpur border in Malda district on January 18.

Tension erupted near Sukdevpur border outpost after an altercation between farmers from both countries escalated into a brief clash. However, prompt intervention by the BSF and BGB ensured that the situation was swiftly brought under control.

BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson N K Pandey said these high-level meetings symbolise the strong partnership between India and Bangladesh.

