BSF-BGB Hold Coordination Meeting To Address Concerns, Curb Cross-Border Illegal Activities

Malda: In the backdrop of recent border fencing issues, a coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held to address concerns, maintain peace, and curb cross-border illegal activities.

The meeting, which took place at border outpost (BOP) Sonamasjid in Bangladesh on Wednesday, was chaired by BSF Malda sector DIG Tarun Kumar Gautam and BGB Rajshahi sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, controlling illegal activities, and preventing unauthorised movement along the international border, it added.