BSF Asks Punjab Farmers To Harvest Crops On Lands Beyond Border

Amritsar: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF has asked farmers in Punjab who have lands on the other side of the border to reap the crop within two days, before the closure of the gates.

Tarsem Singh, sarpanch of Rodawala village said, "We have been asked by the BSF officials to inform farmers who have land beyond the border to harvest their crops within two days, after which the border gates would be shut, and none will be allowed to harvest the crops."

"This is a difficult time, but we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the BSF. The country and its security come first; everything else comes after that. We have appealed to our farmers to harvest their crops as soon as possible," he added

Other villagers said, "Our land is beyond the Tarn Taran, and we have already started harvesting our crops after the BSF instructed us to do so, keeping in mind the border closure. The incident that has taken place in Pahalgam is shameful and condemnable. We stand by our security forces and will fully follow the orders of the BSF."

Notably, a BSF jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border on Wednesday. P K Sahu, the jawan, was posted with the 182nd Battalion at the Ferozepur border. According to official sources, the jawan was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. Aged around 40, Sahu had returned to duty on March 31 after spending his leave at home.