ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Asks Punjab Farmers To Harvest Crops On Lands Beyond Border

BSF will close the entry and exit points of the border. Farmers say they will fully cooperate with the order as the nation comes first.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amritsar: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF has asked farmers in Punjab who have lands on the other side of the border to reap the crop within two days, before the closure of the gates.

Tarsem Singh, sarpanch of Rodawala village said, "We have been asked by the BSF officials to inform farmers who have land beyond the border to harvest their crops within two days, after which the border gates would be shut, and none will be allowed to harvest the crops."

"This is a difficult time, but we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the BSF. The country and its security come first; everything else comes after that. We have appealed to our farmers to harvest their crops as soon as possible," he added

Other villagers said, "Our land is beyond the Tarn Taran, and we have already started harvesting our crops after the BSF instructed us to do so, keeping in mind the border closure. The incident that has taken place in Pahalgam is shameful and condemnable. We stand by our security forces and will fully follow the orders of the BSF."

Notably, a BSF jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border on Wednesday. P K Sahu, the jawan, was posted with the 182nd Battalion at the Ferozepur border. According to official sources, the jawan was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. Aged around 40, Sahu had returned to duty on March 31 after spending his leave at home.

Also Read:

  1. Wife Of BSF Jawan Held Captive In Pakistan Urges Govt To Bring Him Back
  2. Pahalgam Attack Fallout: '90% Tourism Bookings For Kashmir Cancelled For Next 10 Days'

Amritsar: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF has asked farmers in Punjab who have lands on the other side of the border to reap the crop within two days, before the closure of the gates.

Tarsem Singh, sarpanch of Rodawala village said, "We have been asked by the BSF officials to inform farmers who have land beyond the border to harvest their crops within two days, after which the border gates would be shut, and none will be allowed to harvest the crops."

"This is a difficult time, but we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the BSF. The country and its security come first; everything else comes after that. We have appealed to our farmers to harvest their crops as soon as possible," he added

Other villagers said, "Our land is beyond the Tarn Taran, and we have already started harvesting our crops after the BSF instructed us to do so, keeping in mind the border closure. The incident that has taken place in Pahalgam is shameful and condemnable. We stand by our security forces and will fully follow the orders of the BSF."

Notably, a BSF jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border on Wednesday. P K Sahu, the jawan, was posted with the 182nd Battalion at the Ferozepur border. According to official sources, the jawan was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. Aged around 40, Sahu had returned to duty on March 31 after spending his leave at home.

Also Read:

  1. Wife Of BSF Jawan Held Captive In Pakistan Urges Govt To Bring Him Back
  2. Pahalgam Attack Fallout: '90% Tourism Bookings For Kashmir Cancelled For Next 10 Days'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSFINDIA PAKISTAN BORDERTARN TARAN DISTRICTPAKISTAN RANGERSPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.