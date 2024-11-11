Brutal Broad Daylight Robbery And Murder At Haryana Police Inspector's House

Yamunanagar: In a shocking incident, broad daylight robbery and murder at the house of a Haryana police inspector in Yamunanagar, Haryana, came to light. The crime took place when miscreants broke into the home of Police Inspector Nirmal Singh, who was stationed outside the district. They killed his 60-year-old mother, Rajbala, while ransacking the property.

At the time of the incident, Nirmal Singh’s mother was alone at home. His wife had left the house around 1 pm on some work, including a visit to the bank. When she returned, she found the house was ransacked and found that her mother-in-law's body was lying on the floor. The police later confirmed that Rajbala had been strangled to death by the robbers.

The local police were shocked by the crime, and senior officers, including SP Yamunanagar and DSP Rajesh, arrived quickly with their teams to investigate. They used a dog squad to search the area, but CCTV footage from the house didn’t provide any clear images of the criminals. It is believed that the miscreants entered through the back of the house, as the cameras did not cover that part.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of police officers' families. If even the homes of police personnel are not safe from such attacks, it highlights the growing boldness of criminals. The police are continuing their investigation and hope to capture the culprits soon.