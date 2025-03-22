ETV Bharat / bharat

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Opposes Population-Based Delimitation, Calls For Fair Representation

Chennai: A Joint Action Committee meeting was convened in Chennai on March 22 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss fair delimitation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated in the meeting, while former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik joined via video conferencing.

KT Rama Rao, the working president and former minister of Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, also attended the meeting. Speaking on the issue, he highlighted the core principles of the Indian Constitution—equality, liberty, and fraternity.

"Demographic delimitation will suppress our voices and reduce our representation. Any government that believes in federalism must encourage high-performing states. Telangana, despite having only 2.8% of India’s population, contributes 5.2% to the country's GDP," he stated.

"States that have contributed significantly to the nation's growth should not be punished. The Union government should act as a big brother to state governments, not a big boss. If we do not speak up now, history will not forgive us. I remind the Central government that federalism is not a gift but a right. Tamil Nadu has always been an inspiration in the struggle to protect states’ rights," he added.