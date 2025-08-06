BRS Urges ECI To Scrap EVMs, Revive Ballots

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discontinue the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and reintroduce the paper ballot system for future elections. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) submitted the concerns raised by the party during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The BRS delegation included MPs KR Suresh Reddy, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and former MPs B Vinod Kumar and Balka Suman.

Following the meeting, KTR told reporters that there is growing public distrust of EVMs, citing examples from countries like the United States, the UK, Germany, and Italy, where similar electronic voting systems were eventually discontinued.

"We have requested the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system starting from the upcoming Bihar elections. In democracies worldwide, countries that experimented with EVMs have rolled back their usage due to transparency concerns. India should do the same," he said.

He also demanded that political parties that fail to fulfil their election promises be disqualified from participating in future elections, and that parties that come to power with "false promises" should face consequences.

"The Congress came to power by deceiving the people with false assurances. We have urged the commission to consider de-recognising such parties," he added. Additionally, the BRS requested the commission to avoid allotting symbols that closely resemble the party's car symbol to other candidates, as it causes voters' confusion. "No one should be allotted 8 or 9 symbols similar to ours,” KTR emphasised.

When asked about Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the approval of Backwards Classes reservation bills, KTR said it is a political drama. "We said it would be a joke the day they introduced the bill in the Assembly. Trying to create a fictional villain and staging a protest in Delhi won’t fool the people,” he added.

On the Justice PC Ghosh Commission's report on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Dam project, KTR said there is no substantive content in it. "It's all gas and trash," he said, accusing the state government of condensing a 655-page report to just 60 pages for public consumption.

Demanding that the full report be released, he challenged, "Let them not stop the mic in the Assembly. If we get a chance, we'll question them and play football with their claims."

