BRS Moves Supreme Court Seeking Disqualification Of 10 MLAs Who Defected To Congress, Citing Speaker’s Delay

New Delhi: In a significant move in its fight against the Congress, the BRS has moved two petitions in the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the disqualification of 10 MLAs, who defected from it to the Congress. The petition contended that even after nine months of complaints against 10 MLAs, the Speaker has not taken a decision.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed against Kadiam Srihari, Tellam Venkata Rao and Danam Nagender, while a writ petition was filed against the remaining seven MLAs. The BRS contended that the High Court, in September 2024, had issued direction to the Speaker to take a decision on disqualification of the MLAs, who defected from the party to the Congress, however, no action has been taken even after six months.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who won on behalf of BRS, joined the ruling party Congress. BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Vivekanand filed petitions to disqualify them. Seven more MLAs also joined Congress from BRS. KCR party leaders filed a petition in connection with these seven MLAs also.

In September, last year, the Telangana High Court directed the Speaker's office to take a decision on the disqualification of MLAs, who defected from their party within four weeks. The court's directive came after hearing petitions involving MLAs, who defected from the BRS party to the Congress.

In the High Court, petitions were filed by BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda Goud, seeking the disqualification of Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, who defected to the Congress. BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy also joined the legal action against Danam Nagender. The petitioners argued that the Speaker had failed to act as per the earlier verdict of the Supreme Court, which mandates the disqualification proceedings of the defecting MLAs to be completed within three months.