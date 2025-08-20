Vice President Poll | We Don't Have Bosses In Delhi, Says BRS Leader KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Executive President KT Rama Rao has revealed that a decision will be taken on the Vice Presidential election in accordance with the thoughts and aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, KT Rama Rao clarified that they have no bosses in Delhi and that there is no agreement with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA Bloc. He revealed that BRS will consider supporting only those who will send two lakh tonnes of urea by September 9th.

He questioned why the Congress party, which said it would go to Delhi and even space to fight for the BCs, did not choose a person from a weaker section as its Vice Presidential candidate.

"We are not in the NDA or the INDIA bloc. We do not have any bosses in Delhi. We will take a decision on the Vice Presidential election in accordance with the thoughts and aspirations of the people of Telangana. Currently, there is a shortage of urea in the state. We will consider supporting the party candidate, which will provide two lakh tonnes of urea by September 9," said KT Rama Rao, who is popularly known as KTR.

KTR slammed the miserable situation in Telangana for the past two months. He said that farmers are facing severe difficulties in getting urea. He said that this situation has come about due to the incompetence of the Telangana government.

He also alleged that farmers did not face such a situation during the ten years of BRS rule under K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). KTR also hit out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy saying that he did not conduct any review of the agriculture department.

He said that the agriculture department lacks coordination with other departments, and that is why farmers are facing difficulties. "A farmer who bought three bags of urea would have filed a non-bailable case... but Congress leaders were accused of selling urea in the black market. Why Rahul Gandhi was not questioning the shortage of fertilizers in the Lok Sabha," he asked.

The Vice President is elected by the MPs - members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Currently, the BRS has only four MPs in the Rajya Sabha.