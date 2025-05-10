ETV Bharat / bharat

Brother Of Former CM Digvijay Singh Faces Congress Wrath For Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra

New Delhi: The AICC Disciplinary Action Committee has served a notice on Madhya Pradesh's former MLA Laxman Singh, brother of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, over his anti-party activities and is likely to expel him soon.

“We have given a notice to Laxman Singh based on the complaints made by state unit chief Jitu Patwari and AICC in-charge of the state Harish Chaudhary over his anti-party activities. The party was miffed, particularly over his recent remarks against the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Singh has 10 days to reply to the notice based on which we will take further action,” AICC Disciplinary Action Committee member Tariq Anwar told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, Laxman Singh recently said that Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra were ‘naïve’ and the country suffered because of their immaturity. According to the Congress rebel, "Robert Vadra's statement that the terrorists attacked because they did not allow Muslims to offer namaz on the road” was not only irresponsible, but also threatened national security.

The rebel leader had made the remarks during a condolence meeting in his native place, Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh, in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks.

Laxman Singh had also targeted Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying he was likely in cahoots with the terrorists and had suggested the grand old party should withdraw support for the National Conference leader.

The Congress rebel had noted he did not care if the Grand Old Party expelled him, as national interest was more important to him.

The notice was served on Singh on May 9, and he has 10 days to reply to the same. In case he does not reply, the charges against him will be taken as proven, and the Disciplinary Action Committee will then take appropriate action in the matter, which may include expulsion from the party.