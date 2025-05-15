Broad Daylight Shooting In Delhi: Police Link Attack To Old Rivalry

New Delhi: On Thursday, in broad daylight, armed miscreants opened fire on a person near Chhatarpur Metro Station in Delhi's Mehrauli police station area. A person travelling in a car was seriously injured. According to the information, the injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical. At present, the police are investigating the case.

According to the information, about 10 rounds of bullets have been fired. As soon as the information about the case was received, the police team and senior police officers rushed to the spot. The spot has been cordoned off, and an investigation is being conducted. The crime team has also been called to the spot for investigation.

"Today, at around 1 pm, we received information about the firing incident at CDR Chowk. One person has been shot in the incident. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused have been identified and police teams have been formed for investigation," said Achin Garg, Additional DCP (South)

DCP South Ankit Chauhan confirmed the case and said that this is not a case of gang war. "This firing has happened due to previous enmity. This incident took place near the Commander Chowk of the Mehrauli police station. A person named Arun Lohiya, who was in the car, has been shot. In the investigation so far, it has been found that the shooters know the victim, and they are from the same village. A detailed investigation is underway," he said.