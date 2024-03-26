BRO Connects the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road in Ladakh to Augment Connectivity

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) connected the vital Nimmu-Padam-Darcha route in Ladakh, improving connectivity on Monday.

New Delhi: In a boost to connectivity, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) connected the strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh on March 25. This 298-km road will connect Manali to Leh through Darcha and Nimmu on the Kargil–Leh Highway. The road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh, which connects Ladakh to the hinterland, a press statement said on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road derives its strategic importance from the fact that it is not only shorter vis-a-vis the other two axes, but crosses only one pass; Shinkun La (16,558 feet) on which tunnel work is about to commence by the BRO. This will result in the road having all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region. The connectivity will strengthen the defence preparedness and provide a boost to the economic development in the Zanskar Valley.

DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that in January when the River Zansakar was frozen, the equipment and personnel were immobilised and the work of establishing the connectivity was completed. He expressed confidence that the work on blacktopping the road will start soon. With the construction of the Shinkun La tunnel commencing, the third all-weather axis to Ladakh will be established, he added.

