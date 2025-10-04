ETV Bharat / bharat

British Prime Minister Starmer To Visit India From Next Week

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will undertake a two-day visit to India next week in his first trip to the country since he assumed charge of the top office in July last year. Starmer's visit to India from October 8 to 9 will provide a "valuable opportunity" to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the UK to build a forward-looking partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Starmer will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 in Mumbai. The two prime ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a focused and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives, the MEA said in a readout.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India' UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India' UK economic partnership," it said.