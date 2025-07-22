ETV Bharat / bharat

British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Kerala Flies Back After Month-Long Stay

Thiruvananthapuram: The British F-35B fighter jet flew back on Tuesday after completing maintenance, more than a month after it made an emergency landing at the international airport here, and remained parked there since then. The jet, which took off at 10.50 am, flew to Darwin in Australia, airport sources said.

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and landed safely on June 14. Subsequently, the aircraft developed a hydraulic system failure whilst on the ground, which temporarily delayed its return.

British F-35 Fighter Jet stranded in Kerala flies back (PTI)

"A UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion on June 14, departed today from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. An engineering team from the United Kingdom, deployed since July 6, completed the repairs and safety checks, allowing the aircraft to resume active service," a British High Commission spokesperson said.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the United Kingdom remains very grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams throughout the repair and recovery process.