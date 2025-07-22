British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Kerala Flies Back After Month-Long Stay

Thiruvananthapuram: The British F-35B fighter jet flew back on Tuesday after completing maintenance, more than a month after it made an emergency landing at the international airport here, and remained parked there since then. The jet, which took off at 10.50 am, flew to Darwin in Australia, airport sources said.
The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and landed safely on June 14. Subsequently, the aircraft developed a hydraulic system failure whilst on the ground, which temporarily delayed its return.
"A UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion on June 14, departed today from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. An engineering team from the United Kingdom, deployed since July 6, completed the repairs and safety checks, allowing the aircraft to resume active service," a British High Commission spokesperson said.
In a statement, the spokesperson said the United Kingdom remains very grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams throughout the repair and recovery process.
"We look forward to continuing to strengthen our defence partnership with India," the statement said.
The fighter jet, which is part of the UK Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, malfunctioned during a routine flight. After being unable to return to the ship, it sought permission from the Thiruvananthapuram airport for an emergency landing. The Indian Air Force (IAF) provided all necessary assistance and support.
The fifth-generation stealth fighter jet was later moved to the Air India hangar. A technical team from the UK Royal Air Force had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to repair the aircraft. The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet is part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet.
A team of 25 British engineers arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in an Airbus 400 aircraft, which is part of the British Royal Air Force, to repair the aircraft.
