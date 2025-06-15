ETV Bharat / bharat

British Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing.

British Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport - File image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said. The jet is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source. "The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport. Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

An IAF spokesperson in a brief statement said, "A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and has facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons."

"All assistance is being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," he added.

Thiruvananthapuram: A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said. The jet is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source. "The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport. Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

An IAF spokesperson in a brief statement said, "A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and has facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons."

"All assistance is being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRITISH FIGHTER JETFLIGHT EMERGENCY LANDINGTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.