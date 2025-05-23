ETV Bharat / bharat

British Airways Flight Returns To Bengaluru After Reaching Abu Dhabi Due To Technical Glitch

Bengaluru: British Airways flight BA118, which departed Bengaluru at 7.40 am on Friday, returned after reaching Abu Dhabi due to a technical issue, Bengaluru airport sources said. The flight later departed for London, its original destination, at 2.30 pm, according to sources.

In response to a PTI email, a British Airways spokesperson said, "The aircraft landed safely back in Bengaluru as a precaution due to a technical issue. The aircraft was checked over and has since departed on its scheduled journey to London Heathrow."

A passenger, Satish Medapati (@Smedapati), posted on 'X': “BA118 BLR-LON this morning returned to BLR after a few hours. We are still in the plane, but no valid information other than saying they have no info. Hope to get onto the skies soon (sic)." Satish did not respond to PTI’s queries and has posted no further updates.

Incidentally, London Heathrow Airport—one of the world’s busiest—faced a major disruption on May 21 following a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. It was initially reported that the airport would remain closed through Friday.