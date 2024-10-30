ETV Bharat / bharat

Britain's King Charles On A Personal Visit To Bengaluru

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a personal visit to Bengaluru, staying at a holistic medical facility known for yoga and rejuvenation therapies.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a personal visit to Bengaluru, staying at a holistic medical facility known for yoga and rejuvenation therapies.
Britain's King Charles (AP)
By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Bengaluru: Britain's King Charles is on a personal visit to Bengaluru where he is staying at a sprawling integrative medical facility near Whitefield here, sources said on Wednesday.

This is his first visit to the city after his coronation as King of the United Kingdom on May 6 last year, they said, adding, he is accompanied by Queen Camilla.

"The holistic centre, where the couple is staying during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenating treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies," an official said. "They are scheduled to fly back mid-week."

"They have also been enjoying long walks around the centre and going to organic farm," he said. This is not the King's first visit to the 30-acre healthcare centre. He celebrated his 71st birthday here in 2019.

