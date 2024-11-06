ETV Bharat / bharat

Bridging the Digital Divide: C-DOT and IIT Roorkee Innovate 5G Tech for Rural India

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D institution under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) to develop a “Millimeter Wave Transceiver for 5G Rural Connectivity.”

This collaboration is funded through the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, an initiative of DoT that supports Indian startups, academia, and R&D institutions in creating affordable telecommunication solutions for bridging the digital divide across India.

The project focuses on developing millimeter wave backhaul technology using an innovative mixed optical and millimeter wave approach. This technology aims to reduce both the size and cost of connectivity infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, where only a limited number of Small Cell-Based Stations (SBSs) are connected to gateways via fiber. The project also encourages local manufacturing through the use of polymer-based structures alongside metals, reducing reliance on semiconductor imports and creating job opportunities for engineering graduates.