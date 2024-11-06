Bridging the Digital Divide: C-DOT and IIT Roorkee Innovate 5G Tech for Rural India

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D institution under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) to develop a “Millimeter Wave Transceiver for 5G Rural Connectivity.”
This collaboration is funded through the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, an initiative of DoT that supports Indian startups, academia, and R&D institutions in creating affordable telecommunication solutions for bridging the digital divide across India.
The project focuses on developing millimeter wave backhaul technology using an innovative mixed optical and millimeter wave approach. This technology aims to reduce both the size and cost of connectivity infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, where only a limited number of Small Cell-Based Stations (SBSs) are connected to gateways via fiber. The project also encourages local manufacturing through the use of polymer-based structures alongside metals, reducing reliance on semiconductor imports and creating job opportunities for engineering graduates.
Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, expressed his enthusiasm for advancing telecom R&D in India, aligning with the government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. “C-DOT is committed to timely development and delivery of solutions that will shape the future of 5G and cell-free 6G networks,” he stated.
Prof. Nagendra Prasad Pathak, principal investigator from IIT Roorkee, voiced his dedication to developing affordable technology for rural connectivity. He thanked DoT and C-DOT for the opportunity, emphasizing that this project strengthens India’s research capabilities in emerging telecom technologies.
This partnership aims to generate Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), develop a skilled workforce, and advance India’s telecom infrastructure for 5G and future 6G networks. The project is expected to contribute significantly to India’s telecom self-reliance while opening doors for small and medium-scale industries to participate in the telecom sector’s growth.