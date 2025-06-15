2 Killed As Bridge Over Indrayani River In Pune District Collapses, 6 Critical Among 32 Injured

Pimpri Chinchwad: Two persons were killed and 32 others injured after an iron bridge across Indrayani river near Kundamala village under Maval taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. However, sources said that the death toll has risen to six.

Fadnavis said that all the injured have been shifted to various hospitals but six are in critical condition. The divisional commissioner is on his way to the spot, he added.

The CM also said that search operations are underway and six persons have been rescued so far. All agencies have been asked to be on alert mode, he added.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families. I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out on a war footing. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. The relief work has been immediately accelerated. 6 people have been rescued so far. All the agencies have been ordered to be on alert mode. 32 people were injured, 6 of them are critical. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The Divisional Commissioner himself has left for the scene," Fadnavis wrote on his X handle.

On information, a team of the National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) reached the spot and rescue operations were immediately launched.

According to information, the accident took place this afternoon under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station when several tourists were on the bridge. Kundamala, where the mishap occurred, is a famous spot in Maval taluka and tourists frequent this place during the monsoons. Tourists were crossing the bridge when it suddenly collapsed, many people were washed away. The process of evacuating the tourists is being conducted on a war footing, the officer added.

Since the area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last five to six days, the rescue operations are proving to be a bit difficult. This bridge is being used extensively as a pedestrian walkway, so the number of people crossing it increases frequently.

Taking to her X handle, Supriya Sule, Baramati MP wrote she has spoken to the Pune district collector and the latter has assured to send all necessary help.

"A bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Kundmala in Maval taluka of Pune district. It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. This incident is very unfortunate and I pray to God that all these citizens are safe. I have spoken to the District Collector, Pune regarding this incident and he is sending all necessary help. My humble request to the citizens is that please take necessary precautions while going for monsoon tourism. Follow the safety rules strictly," Sule wrote.