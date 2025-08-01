ETV Bharat / bharat

36-Meter-Tall Bridge, Equivalent to a 12-Storey Building Currently Under Construction Over Sabarmati River: NHSRCL

New Delhi: A 36-meter-tall bridge, equivalent to a 12-storey building, is currently under construction over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), spanning 480 meters, the bridge is adjacent to the Western Railway’s Ahmedabad–Delhi main line, which is about 14.8 meters tall. Once completed, the bridge will not only stand as a symbol of modern connectivity but also exemplify harmony between high-speed infrastructure and the existing rail network.

"In Ahmedabad district, the Bullet Train alignment is crossing multiple structures, including flyovers, bridges, railway lines, and metro corridors. To maintain the mandatory vertical clearance of 5.5 meters from the topmost construction point as per IRC (Indian Roads Congress) guidelines, the piers of the Sabarmati River bridge have been designed with increased height," NHSRCL informed.

A total of 8 circular piers with diameters of 6 to 6.5 meters are constructed, 4 are located within the river bed, 2 are placed on the river banks (one on each side), and 2 are outside the river bank. The bridge has been designed with strategic placement of piers to minimise obstruction in the river waterway, it said.

While most river bridges on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor typically have shorter spans of around 40 meters, this bridge uses longer spans ranging from 50 to 80 meters to reduce the number of piers within the riverbed, it added.

"The bridge comprises 5 spans of 76 meters each and 2 spans of 50 meters each. Each span consists of 23 segments being cast in-situ (construction at the site). The casting of these segments requires meticulous precision, a highly skilled workforce and a dedicated team at every stage to ensure structural strength and quality," NHSRCL stated.