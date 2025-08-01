36-Meter-Tall Bridge, Equivalent to a 12-Storey Building Currently Under Construction Over Sabarmati River: NHSRCL

New Delhi: A 36-meter-tall bridge, equivalent to a 12-storey building, is currently under construction over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.
According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), spanning 480 meters, the bridge is adjacent to the Western Railway’s Ahmedabad–Delhi main line, which is about 14.8 meters tall. Once completed, the bridge will not only stand as a symbol of modern connectivity but also exemplify harmony between high-speed infrastructure and the existing rail network.
"In Ahmedabad district, the Bullet Train alignment is crossing multiple structures, including flyovers, bridges, railway lines, and metro corridors. To maintain the mandatory vertical clearance of 5.5 meters from the topmost construction point as per IRC (Indian Roads Congress) guidelines, the piers of the Sabarmati River bridge have been designed with increased height," NHSRCL informed.
A total of 8 circular piers with diameters of 6 to 6.5 meters are constructed, 4 are located within the river bed, 2 are placed on the river banks (one on each side), and 2 are outside the river bank. The bridge has been designed with strategic placement of piers to minimise obstruction in the river waterway, it said.
While most river bridges on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor typically have shorter spans of around 40 meters, this bridge uses longer spans ranging from 50 to 80 meters to reduce the number of piers within the riverbed, it added.
"The bridge comprises 5 spans of 76 meters each and 2 spans of 50 meters each. Each span consists of 23 segments being cast in-situ (construction at the site). The casting of these segments requires meticulous precision, a highly skilled workforce and a dedicated team at every stage to ensure structural strength and quality," NHSRCL stated.
It is being constructed by using the Balanced Cantilever Method, a specialised construction technique ideal for long-span bridges over deep waters and rivers. The concept of this construction method is to construct a bridge without installing scaffolding systems under the bridge and complete the superstructure of the bridge by sequentially joining the segments to form a span by post-tensioning and balancing the left and right from each pier using special erection equipment. This creates a continuous and stable bridge deck, officials said.
"To ensure the highest standards of safety during the bridge construction, a robust set of safety protocols has been put in place, particularly for activities involving working at height. A structured work permit system has been implemented to ensure strict accountability and discipline at the site. All workers are strictly required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including full-body harnesses at all times," officials added.
To mitigate fall-related risks, catch nets have been installed below the Form Traveller/Bridge Builder structures. CCTV cameras have been installed for real-time monitoring of the construction process.
The bridge construction work has achieved remarkable progress. While all foundation and substructure works have been successfully completed, the superstructure activities, including pier head construction and segment casting, are currently underway.
Features of the bridge:
- The length of the bridge is 480 meters
- The width of the river is 350meters
- Consists of 5 spans of 76 m and 2 spans of 50 m
- Height of piers - 31 m to 34m
- Circular piers of 6 m & 6.5 m diameter (8 Nos.)
- Located between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad Bullet Train stations, this bridge is 01 km from Sabarmati Bullet train station and around 04 km from Ahmedabad Bullet train station
- It is one of the major west-flowing rivers of India, along with Narmada and Tapti, which originates from the Aravalli hills and meets the Gulf of Khambhat of the Arabian Sea
