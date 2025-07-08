BRICS To Be Redefined Under India's Presidency Next Year, PM Modi Shares Acronym's New Full Form

Rio de Janeiro: Under its presidency next year, India would present BRICS in a "new form", including redefining the acronym BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Modi, while speaking at a session on 'Environment, COP-30 and Global Health' during the BRICS Summit here, said that India would give priority to the global south in its agenda and focus on a people-centric and "humanity first” approach.

"Just as, during our chairmanship, we gave breadth to the G-20, gave priority to the issues of the Global South in the agenda, similarly, during our chairmanship of BRICS, we will take this forum forward in the spirit of people-centricity and humanity first," he said.

Under India’s presidency, it would endeavour to present BRICS in a new form, and the acronym would stand for - Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability, PM Modi said and congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for successfully organising the Summit and thanked him for his warm hospitality.

For India, he said climate justice was "not an option, but a moral duty" as India believed that without technology transfer and affordable financing to countries in need, climate action will remain confined to climate talks.

PM Modi argued that developed countries have a special and important responsibility in bridging the gap between climate ambition and financing. "We have to take along all those countries which are facing food, fuel, fertilizer and financial crises due to various stresses."

"The confidence that developed countries have about the future, the same self-confidence should be there in these countries as well. With any kind of double standards, sustainable and inclusive development of humanity is not possible," he added.

The top leaders of BRICS held deliberations on a range of pressing challenges facing the globe at the grouping's two-day annual summit in this seaside Brazilian city. In his remarks, the prime minister also elaborated on New Delhi's approach towards dealing with climate change.

"Despite being the fastest growing major economy in the world, India is the first country to complete Paris Commitments ahead of time. We are also moving rapidly towards the goal of Net Zero by 2070," he said. "In the last 10 years, the installed capacity of solar energy in India has increased by 4,000 per cent."

For India, climate change and environmental security have always been high-priority topics, Modi noted. "For us, climate change is not just a matter of energy. It is a matter of balance between life and nature. While some people measure it in numbers, India lives it in rituals."

"In Indian civilisation and culture, the earth has been given the status of mother. That is why when mother earth calls, we do not remain silent. We change our thinking, our behaviour and our lifestyle," he added. The prime minister, recalling India's G20 presidency, said New Delhi emphasised on sustainable development and reducing the gap between North-South.

"For this purpose, we agreed on Green Development Pact with all the countries," he said.