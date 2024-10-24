ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit Ends With Kazan Declaration; 11 Key Pointers To Watch Out For

PM Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The 16th BRICS summit ended with the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, outlining key areas of cooperation and the bloc's unified stance on global issues.

The summit, held in Kazan, Russia, saw productive discussions on strengthening multilateralism, counter-terrorism, promoting economic growth and addressing the concerns of the Global South. Leaders of more than 20 nations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian participated in the summit.



The Kazan Declaration adopted the following pointers:



• Voice of Global South: It mentions amplifying the “Voice of Global South”, and “India-Africa Forum Summit”.

• Indian candidacy to Host CoP 33 in 2028: Welcomes India’s candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028.

• International BIG Cat Alliance: Recognizes India’s initiative, International Big Cats Alliance.

• G20 New Delhi Declaration: Welcomes the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 and recognises the power of culture as a catalyst for SDGs, which is mentioned in the New Delhi Declaration.

• BRICS Startup Forum: encourages the establishment of incubation and startup centres to promote innovation, technology, and knowledge transfer. It has appreciated India’s initiative of the BRICS Startup Forum.

• New Inclusion on CCIT and Listing of UN-Designated Terrorists: The Kazan Declaration mentions the cross-border movement of terrorists and the listing of all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities. It recognises India’s initiative of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan and calls for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

• Digital Health and Traditional Medicine: The declaration acknowledges cooperation in the fields of traditional medicine and digital health.