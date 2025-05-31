Breathing Life Into Dying Soils, Osmania University Researchers Develop Microbial Remedy To Detox Pesticide-Laden Farmlands

Hyderabad: In a major scientific breakthrough that could infuse life into ailing agricultural lands across regions in India, researchers from the Microbiology Department in Hyderabad's Osmania University have found that specially-cultivated microbes can neutralise pesticide residues in soil by up to 90 percent. As per the claims, their research promises a sustainable solution to one of farming's most pressing issues like chemical poisoning of the soil.
A Three-Year Quest
For the last three years, a group of students led by Professor Sandeepta Burgula had been working on this project. Initially, they reviewed national and international studies on microbial solutions and then started experimenting with a different approach.
Even in fields where pesticides were sprayed heavily, some resilient microbes were found to be surviving. The team collected 12 such microbial strains from various toxic farmlands and through rigorous laboratory testing, narrowed them down to five highly effective types.
90% Detox In Just Three Weeks
The research team cultivated these microbes in an incubator and introduced them to pesticide-contaminated soil samples. Within three weeks, the microorganisms reduced pesticide residues by almost 75-90 percent. Their findings were recently published in the Brazilian Journal of Microbiology, post which it drew international attention.
"Globally, many research teams are exploring this path. But our method, with such a high detox rate, stands out," said Professor Burgula. He added that they are working on designing and developing a farmer-friendly application method and will soon disclose full implementation details.
Taking It To The Fields
The next step in their plan will be field testing. The team now aims to work with vegetable and fruit growers in the suburbs of Hyderabad. With farmers' consent, they will release the microbial solution into gardens and farmlands and observe the outcomes over time. Once successful on the ground, they will be applying for a patent.
How The Experiment Worked
Researchers at the varsity collected black and red soil samples from specific regions and injected them with 4-5 times the standard amount of pesticides typically used by farmers. These samples were exposed to natural air and light. Then, the specially-grown microorganisms were added. Weekly tests showed that the microbes were doubling every 40 minutes, which turned out to be a major factor in their success. After repeated trials, they found that these microbes thrive best at 37 degrees Celsius, and under such conditions, they consistently detoxified the soil.
A Sustainable Future
The team believes this innovation could play a critical role in restoring soil health, ensuring safer food, and reducing the long-term environmental damage caused by pesticides. Indeed, what began as a student research project might soon become a game-changing practice in Indian agriculture.