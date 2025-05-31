ETV Bharat / bharat

Breathing Life Into Dying Soils, Osmania University Researchers Develop Microbial Remedy To Detox Pesticide-Laden Farmlands

Hyderabad: In a major scientific breakthrough that could infuse life into ailing agricultural lands across regions in India, researchers from the Microbiology Department in Hyderabad's Osmania University have found that specially-cultivated microbes can neutralise pesticide residues in soil by up to 90 percent. As per the claims, their research promises a sustainable solution to one of farming's most pressing issues like chemical poisoning of the soil.

A Three-Year Quest

For the last three years, a group of students led by Professor Sandeepta Burgula had been working on this project. Initially, they reviewed national and international studies on microbial solutions and then started experimenting with a different approach.

Even in fields where pesticides were sprayed heavily, some resilient microbes were found to be surviving. The team collected 12 such microbial strains from various toxic farmlands and through rigorous laboratory testing, narrowed them down to five highly effective types.

90% Detox In Just Three Weeks

The research team cultivated these microbes in an incubator and introduced them to pesticide-contaminated soil samples. Within three weeks, the microorganisms reduced pesticide residues by almost 75-90 percent. Their findings were recently published in the Brazilian Journal of Microbiology, post which it drew international attention.

"Globally, many research teams are exploring this path. But our method, with such a high detox rate, stands out," said Professor Burgula. He added that they are working on designing and developing a farmer-friendly application method and will soon disclose full implementation details.