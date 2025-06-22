Breakthrough In Pahalgam Attack: NIA Arrests Two Men Who 'Provided Shelter' To Terrorists

Srinagar: In a breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the attack that left 26 people dead, the agency said on Sunday.

According to the NIA, the two men -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam -- have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack. They have also confirmed that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," the NIA said. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity on April 22, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever, the agency said.

"NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack," the agency said in a statement.

Last month, the NIA had appealed to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to the Pahalgam terror attack to immediately share it with the agency.

However, two months after the attack, the perpetrators are still at large despite the massive crackdown launched by security forces across the Kashmir valley to track them down.

While several top terrorists have been killed in various operations launched after the deadly April 22 attack at Baisaran meadows, the terrorists who carried out the massacre have eluded the security forces.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in the case, has questioned over 100 suspects who might have been directly or indirectly involved in the massacre. Among those questioned are people who used to provide various services -- food-stall owners, zipline operators and ponywallahs -- to the tourists at Baisaran meadows.

The security agencies had released sketches of three suspects, identified as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals -- Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa aka Suleiman -- who are believed to have carried out the attack. Posters later appeared at various places, offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or neutralisation of the perpetrators of the attack.

The authorities have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh to encourage public cooperation in apprehending the suspects, aiming to expedite the ongoing investigation process.