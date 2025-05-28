ETV Bharat / bharat

Breakthrough In MHA-Ladakh Talks: Domicile Issue Resolved After Years Of Deadlock

Leh, Ladakh: The much-awaited meeting between the High-Powered Committee (HPC) representing Ladakh and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was held on Tuesday in New Delhi. This high-level dialogue, chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, marked a breakthrough on several long-pending demands raised jointly by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). After years of deliberations with no concrete outcome, today’s meeting saw the resolution of the crucial domicile issue, one of the four key demands, bringing a sense of progress and optimism to the region.

In a press conference, Thupstan Chewang, Chairman of the Leh Apex Body, said, “For the last few years, discussions between Ladakh (Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance) and the Ministry of Home Affairs on the four key issues concerning Ladakh have been ongoing. Until now, there had been no resolution. However, I believe today’s meeting, held under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, marked a historic occasion for the people of Ladakh. There was a breakthrough, and the government has made a sincere effort to address all the issues. We thank Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this.”

Chering Dorjey Lakrook, Co-Chairman of the Leh Apex Body, said, “It was an intensive meeting, and both sides presented their points of view. Overall, it is a positive development that we were able to conclude, especially since the domicile issue had been pending for a long time. After extensive deliberation, we have resolved it. The main achievement of today’s meeting is resolving the domicile issue. We have requested the government to extend the eligibility period to 30 years, and they have assured us that the matter will be discussed and decided in the next meeting.”