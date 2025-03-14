No More Corneal Transplants? LV Prasad Eye Institute Secures Australian Patent For Stem Cell Therapy

Hyderabad: Achieving a significant milestone, the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) here has secured a patent in Australia for its stromal stem cell therapy, an innovative and revolutionary treatment for various corneal diseases. This therapy, currently under clinical trials, is seen as a major medical breakthrough which most likely will be a modern replacement for corneal transplants.

The treatment is already patented in India for a period of 20 years by the Central government under the Patents Act of 1970, and the grant of Australian patent has validated the therapy's global relevance. Corneal surgeon Dr Sayan Basu and scientist Dr Vivek Singh were instrumental in developing the therapy.

A Game-Changer In Corneal Treatment

Every year, India witnesses thousands of people losing their vision due to corneal injuries, infections and diseases. The only treatment currently available for these conditions is a corneal transplant, but this has faced challenges owing to shortage of donor corneas. Another disadvantage is it requires lifelong medical supervision. Doctors are hopeful that through stromal stem cell therapy, they can revolutionise treatment by re-creating and reinforcing the cornea by using stem cells, either from the patient's own cornea or a donor.

How the Therapy Works

The therapy uses a unique composition of stem cells derived from the eye's surface and two clotting factors layered together.

Draws stem cells from the patient's own cornea or from a donor's cornea

Stimulates collagen production that strengthens the cornea

Can heal injuries, infections, and keratoconus, considered a serious disease of the cornea

Doctors have affirmed that this is a promising therapy which could eliminate the need for corneal transplants for many patients, making treatment possible and affordable and at the same time, reduce dependency on donor tissue. With patents obtained both in India and Australia, the LV Prasad Eye Institute is set to offer this path-breaking treatment to patients, bringing a glimmer of hope in the lives of those afflicted with corneal diseases.

