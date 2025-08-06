Breaking the Mould: Chhindwara's Gond Community Skip Rakhi For Brothers, Embrace Husbands as Protectors

Chhindwara: Raksha Bandhan, an Indian festival signifying a special bond between siblings, is typically marked by sisters tying a rakhi, or sacred thread, on their brothers' wrists, who in turn pledge protection.

However, in certain villages of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, the Gond tribal community women follow a unique tradition where they do not tie rakhi to their brothers.

The tribal women consider their husbands as their protectors and follow a different tradition through generations. This underscores a different understanding of the Raksha Bandhan within this specific community.

The Gond women believe that rakhi is tied to the one who protects. Therefore, instead of brothers, women go to the fields and tie rakhi to the crops after worshiping. Women also tie rakhi to the trees and plants which are the means of their livelihood.

The tribal Gond community is very much dependent on forests. Therefore, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, their festival is celebrated with crops in the fields and trees in the forests.

However, there are perceptible changes in this tradition, as well. Anjelal Gaur of Bamhanwada, who is over 85 years old, said: "Even today, women of olden times do not tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers because they believe that the real protector of their life is their husband and the one who fills their stomach - the crop of the field and the trees in the forest. But now slowly this tradition is changing and the daughter-in-law and daughters now tie rakhi to their brothers.”

Even though many types of colorful rakhis are available in the market, only two types are considered special for the tribal community. There are many types of colorful rakhis to tie on the wrists, there is one called Dev Rakhi. This variety is made by putting cotton in a yellow thread. These rakhis are first worshipped by the tribals and then they are tied to the Gods in the fields and forests.