Breaking Bad Rajasthan Version: Two Teachers Arrested With Mephedrone Drug Worth Rs 2 Crore As NCB Busts Secret Lab

NCB officials estimate the accused made drugs worth Rs 15 crore in last two months of which they sold drugs worth Rs 12 crore.

NCB Regional Director, Ghanshyam Soni said that the duo was arrested during a raid at the secret lab operating in a flat in an apartment in Sri Ganganagar
Published : July 9, 2025 at 12:40 PM IST

Jodhpur: In a stark resemblance with the American crime series 'Breaking Bad', two science teachers were arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau with nearly one kg stimulant drug mephedrone MD worth Rs 2.34 crore they made in a secret laboratory in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

NCB officials estimate that the arrested teachers made five kg of drugs worth Rs 15 crore in the last two months, out of which they have sold drugs worth Rs 12 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj, son of Hansraj Bhargava, a resident of Raisingh Nagar in Sri Ganganagar and Indrajit, son of Rajuram Bishnoi, a resident of Sadhuwali.

Manoj is a science teacher posted at Government Senior Secondary School since 2020 while Indrajit is a physics teacher at MD Public School. He has been teaching since 2014 and is currently preparing for RAS.

Divulging further details about the sensational case, NCB Regional Director, Ghanshyam Soni said that the duo was arrested during a raid at the secret lab operating in a flat in an apartment in Sri Ganganagar following specific intelligence inputs in this regard. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act

Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore Supplied In Two Months

Soni said that during interrogation by NCB, the accused revealed that they had rented the flat two-and-a-half months ago and were making the MD drug with the lab equipment and chemicals ordered from Delhi. The accused have made five kg of drugs worth Rs 15 crore so far, the NCB officer said. Out of this, 780 grams of MD drugs were seized while the remaining 4.22 kg of drugs have been supplied to the youth, he added. The value of the seized drugs has been estimated at Rs 2.34 crore.

