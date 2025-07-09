ETV Bharat / bharat

Breaking Bad Rajasthan Version: Two Teachers Arrested With Mephedrone Drug Worth Rs 2 Crore As NCB Busts Secret Lab

NCB Regional Director, Ghanshyam Soni said that the duo was arrested during a raid at the secret lab operating in a flat in an apartment in Sri Ganganagar ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: In a stark resemblance with the American crime series 'Breaking Bad', two science teachers were arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau with nearly one kg stimulant drug mephedrone MD worth Rs 2.34 crore they made in a secret laboratory in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

NCB officials estimate that the arrested teachers made five kg of drugs worth Rs 15 crore in the last two months, out of which they have sold drugs worth Rs 12 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj, son of Hansraj Bhargava, a resident of Raisingh Nagar in Sri Ganganagar and Indrajit, son of Rajuram Bishnoi, a resident of Sadhuwali.

Manoj is a science teacher posted at Government Senior Secondary School since 2020 while Indrajit is a physics teacher at MD Public School. He has been teaching since 2014 and is currently preparing for RAS.