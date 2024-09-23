Brazilian Woman Held In Mumbai After Recovery Of 124 Cocaine Capsules Concealed In Her Body

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Brazilian woman after recovering 124 cocaine-filled capsules which she swallowed before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said. The value of the seized contraband, which was being brought for smuggling in India, is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore, he said, adding that a probe was on to trace other members of the international drug syndicate.

The woman was intercepted on a specific input after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said on Sunday. The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying them in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

Read More