ETV Bharat / bharat

Brazilian Woman Held In Mumbai After Recovery Of 124 Cocaine Capsules Concealed In Her Body

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

A Brazilian woman passenger was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence team at Mumbai International Airport for carrying 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, which she had swallowed before landing. The cocaine was valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market and was being brought into India for smuggling.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Brazilian woman after recovering 124 cocaine-filled capsules which she swallowed before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said. The value of the seized contraband, which was being brought for smuggling in India, is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore, he said, adding that a probe was on to trace other members of the international drug syndicate.

The woman was intercepted on a specific input after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said on Sunday. The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying them in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

Read More

  1. Two Foreign Drug Peddlers Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over Rs 1 Crore in Rajasthan
  2. Bengaluru Rave Party: 86 Test Positive for Drugs, Including Two Telugu Actors

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Brazilian woman after recovering 124 cocaine-filled capsules which she swallowed before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said. The value of the seized contraband, which was being brought for smuggling in India, is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore, he said, adding that a probe was on to trace other members of the international drug syndicate.

The woman was intercepted on a specific input after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said on Sunday. The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying them in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

Read More

  1. Two Foreign Drug Peddlers Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over Rs 1 Crore in Rajasthan
  2. Bengaluru Rave Party: 86 Test Positive for Drugs, Including Two Telugu Actors

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRAZILIAN PURGED 124 COCAINEDIRECTORATE OF REVENUE INTELLIGENCEMUMBAI AIRPORTDRI HELD BRAZILIAN WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.