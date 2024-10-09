ETV Bharat / bharat

Brazilian Citizen Arrested For Illegally Entering India From Nepal

According to the police, the Brazilian citizen did not possess a visa or valid documents to enter India.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Brazilian Citizen Arrested For Illegally Entering India From Nepal
Brazilian citizen Joaquim dos Santos Neto (ETV Bharat)

Maharajganj: Sashastra Seema Bal jawans, deployed at the Sonauli border of India and Nepal, arrested a Brazilian citizen for illegally entering India from Nepal, the police said on Tuesday. According to the SSP, the Brazilian citizen did not possess a visa or valid documents to enter India.

The man has been handed over to the police. The Sonauli police have registered a case against the foreign citizen under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and arrested him. According to the police, 32-year-old Joaquim dos Santos Neto, a resident of Brazil and a website designer by profession, wanted to go to Rajasthan in search of work and was apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a routine check-in in Sonouli, the border point with Nepal. He was found in possession of a Brazilian passport. However he did not have a visa to enter India, so he was attempting to enter the country illegally.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aatish Singh stated that legal action is being taken to charge the foreign citizen under the Foreigners Act and send him to jail. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Sonouli, located along the India-Nepal border, is a well-known transit point between the two countries. (With agency inputs)

