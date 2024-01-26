Braveheart of Rajouri Encounter, Havildar Majid Hussain, Awarded Kirti Chakra

Poonch: Havildar Majid Hussain, a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, who sacrificed his life defending the homeland during an encounter in November 2023, has been conferred the Kirti Chakra award posthumously. He was among the five Bravehearts including two captains who lost their lives in the encounter in Kalakote forest area in Rajouri district.

Hussain exemplified the true spirit of a commando through his unwavering commitment towards defending the country. In the challenging terrains of Poonch and Rajouri, Hussain came as a formidable force against terror and displayed an unparalleled courage and determination in the highest traditions of Indian Army.

The people of Poonch and Rajouri are deeply touched by Hussain's supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of peace. The GOC 25 Inf Division, representing GOC-in-C, NC and GOC 16 Corps, expressed profound gratitude to Hussain's family. In a heartfelt tribute to a local son who went beyond the line of duty for country's sake, Hussain's seniors and colleagues visited his family expressing their respects for the martyr.

The Kirti Chakra, a symbol of conspicuous bravery has been awarded to Hussain for his selfless sacrifice. Poonch, Rajouri, and the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir stand indebted to this courageous commando. Officials said that his actions go beyond a single moment in time and serve as a perpetual source of inspiration for future generations.

As the hero of Poonch, Hussain's legacy will become an enduring beacon of selflessness and dedication. His story will always resonate in the hearts of those from his hometown and across the nation. The gallantry award bestowed upon him is not just a medal but a symbol of honour, bravery and a reminder of the sacrifices made in the relentless pursuit of peace and security, officials added.