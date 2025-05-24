ETV Bharat / bharat

Braveheart Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari Cremated With Full State Honours In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The brave army officer of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday. Tiwari's father, Jang Bahadur Tiwari, lit the funeral pyre of his son at Jamthara Ghat in Ayodhya while soldiers and police gave a guard of honour. It may be recalled that the army officer met a watery grave while saving his colleague in Sikkuim on Friday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the army officer, and everyone's eyes were moist. Earlier, the funeral procession was taken out from his ancestral residence, Majhwa Gaddopur. This procession reached Jamthara Ghat through various routes of Ayodhya while thousands of people paid their last respects to the army officer on the way.

As soon as Shashank's body was taken out of the house for the funeral procession in the morning, his mother ran after him. The distressed mother said, crying, "Where are you taking my son? At the same time, seeing the body of her brother wrapped in the tricolour, his sister also broke down. After witnessing the emotionally charged atmosphere, not only the family, but also the people present there got teary-eyed. Mother and sister bowed before the mortal remains with trembling hands and bid him a final farewell.

District Magistrate read out CM Yogi's message

The District Magistrate, who came to pay tribute, said that the note issued by the Chief Minister had been read out to the family. They were informed about the financial assistance provided by the state government, the offer of a government job, and, most importantly, the establishment of a memorial in honour of their son.

The District Magistrate acknowledged that the ex gratia assistance was not sufficient, stating that the service rendered by their son to the country was beyond measure. He affirmed that the entire administration stands in solidarity with the family. "We have assured them that the government, the administration, and the people of Ayodhya are with them in every situation, be it a problem or a moment of uncertainty," he said.