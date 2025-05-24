Braveheart Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari Cremated With Full State Honours In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The brave army officer of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday. Tiwari's father, Jang Bahadur Tiwari, lit the funeral pyre of his son at Jamthara Ghat in Ayodhya while soldiers and police gave a guard of honour. It may be recalled that the army officer met a watery grave while saving his colleague in Sikkuim on Friday.
Thousands of people attended the funeral of the army officer, and everyone's eyes were moist. Earlier, the funeral procession was taken out from his ancestral residence, Majhwa Gaddopur. This procession reached Jamthara Ghat through various routes of Ayodhya while thousands of people paid their last respects to the army officer on the way.
Lest We Forget— Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) May 23, 2025
Lt Shashank Tiwari made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier during an operational patrol in high-altitude North #Sikkim.
A wreath was laid with full military honours by Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC Trishakti Corps, at Bengdubi Military Station,… pic.twitter.com/v4qzekcpBe
As soon as Shashank's body was taken out of the house for the funeral procession in the morning, his mother ran after him. The distressed mother said, crying, "Where are you taking my son? At the same time, seeing the body of her brother wrapped in the tricolour, his sister also broke down. After witnessing the emotionally charged atmosphere, not only the family, but also the people present there got teary-eyed. Mother and sister bowed before the mortal remains with trembling hands and bid him a final farewell.
District Magistrate read out CM Yogi's message
The District Magistrate, who came to pay tribute, said that the note issued by the Chief Minister had been read out to the family. They were informed about the financial assistance provided by the state government, the offer of a government job, and, most importantly, the establishment of a memorial in honour of their son.
The District Magistrate acknowledged that the ex gratia assistance was not sufficient, stating that the service rendered by their son to the country was beyond measure. He affirmed that the entire administration stands in solidarity with the family. "We have assured them that the government, the administration, and the people of Ayodhya are with them in every situation, be it a problem or a moment of uncertainty," he said.
The district in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, SSP Gaurav Grover, senior officials of the Dogra Regiment Centre, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Amit Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, former MP Lallu Singh, former minister Pawan Pandey, former mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, BJP Metropolitan President Kamlesh Srivastava and countless others paid tributes to the army officer.
Mortal remains reached Ayodhya on Friday
The mortal remains of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari reached Ayodhya on Friday evening. It was kept in the military hospital with full respect. On Saturday morning, the mortal remains reached his ancestral home, Gaddopur Majhwa, with army officers and soldiers.
As soon as the body arrived, there was a rush of people to pay tributes. People paid emotional tribute to brave Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, standing in a serpentine queue. Officers and public representatives also came to pay homage to the brave lieutenant.
Died by drowning while saving a colleague
Lieutenant Shashank was posted in a high-altitude area of North Sikkim. During an operational action, one of his colleagues fell into the river. When he started flowing in the strong current of water, Shashank jumped into the river to save him. Showing indomitable courage, he saved his partner, but could not save his own life. Shashank Tiwari died due to drowning in the strong current of the river.
Read more: Lieutenant Dies Saving A Drowning Soldier In North Sikkim Rescue Mission