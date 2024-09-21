Brave Heart From Assam's Tezpur Saves Lives Of 18

Tezpur (Assam): A brave heart from Assam’s Tezpur town has saved the lives of 18 others who were travelling with her in a remote location in Uttrakhand.

The visuals of Minuma Boro, a woman from Kalibari in Tezpur town in Assam’s Sonitpur district have gone viral in social media for her courageous steps that not only saved her but another 18 women, reportedly on a pilgrimage to Uttrakhand. The incident took place in the Shyamli district in Uttrakhand. It was a happy moment when Minu and 18 other women from Tezpur were on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttrakhand.

A happy Minuma Boro was trying her hands in making some beautiful reels using her mobile phone on board the vehicle when she saw the driver of the vehicle fall ill. As their efforts failed to wake the driver, a brave Minu Boro took the wheel and not only drove the 18 women to a safe place but also admitted the driver to a local hospital.

Minuma Boro, who knew how to drive, drove 30 km stretch in hilly terrain with all the travellers and admitted the driver to a hospital. "I was sitting next to the driver, and suddenly, I saw the driver struggling for breath in his seat, the vehicle was about to lose control and everyone was scared. I immediately pulled the hand brake of the vehicle to ensure that it did not fall into the gorge. After that, I put the driver in another seat and I decided to take the wheel,” said Munima, who has been driving since childhood.

Although she is used to driving all kinds of vehicles yet it is not the mountain roads she is acquainted with.