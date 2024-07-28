Brain Dead Woman Gives New Lease Of Life To 4 Patients, Donated Kidneys, Liver And Heart

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Twenty-five-year-old Anita, who was injured in a road accident in Sindhari of Barmer district, may not have been saved by the doctors and family members of AIIMS Hospital, Jodhpur, but her kin has taken an exemplary initiative and saved the lives of four people. This is the first time that a woman's organs have been donated to AIIMS.

AIIMS Hospital Director Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri said that on July 16, Anita and her son were brought to the hospital after a road accident where she was declared brain dead on July 18. The family was informed about this and they were encouraged to donate the organs, but the family requested to continue the treatment for a few days.

The AIIMS administration continued Anita's treatment at the request of the family, but when all efforts failed, they once again informed the family about this and appealed to donate the organs.

The family accepted the request of the AIIMS administration and after that, it was decided to donate Anita's organs. When the tests were conducted, the heart, kidney and liver were functioning, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Jaipur was contacted where one patient needed a heart and another patient needed a kidney, hence, on Sunday, by creating a green corridor, the heart and one kidney were sent to Jaipur SMS by air while one more kidney and liver are being transplanted in AIIMS hospital itself.

Anita's family said that on July 16 she was going from her in-laws' house to her parents' house in Baytu from Sindhari, along with her five-year-old son, when they met with an accident and were referred to AIIMS Hospital after first aid. When the AIIMS hospital administration informed them about Anita being brain dead, they discussed and decided to donate the organs to give a fresh lease of life to those who are in dire need of organs.

Read more: Bhubaneswar: Parents Donate Organs of Their 8-Year-Old Brain Dead Son