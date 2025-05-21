Brahmos Missile in Meenakari Replicas Are Now Moving From the Battlefront to Drawing Rooms

Varanasi: Brahmos missile that wreaked havoc on the neighboring country during the tension between India and Pakistan is now finding space in the drawing room of many.
Actually, the artists of pink meenakari in Banaras have made a replica of this missile from silver and given attractive look through pink meenakari.
After Operation Sindoor, the valor of the Indian Army is now reflected through this 400-year-old artistry in Kashi.
National Awardee Kunj Bihari has prepared this missile replica in silver in a week’s time. Its price ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 25000. Orders are being placed from different parts of the country and abroad.
National Awardee Kunj Bihari Singh says: “we have done many experiments in pink meenakari. After the Pahalgam incident, when our Indian army fought with the terrorists in Pakistan they used Brahmos missile. In appreciation of the Indian army, for the first time, a silver Brahmos missile replica was prepared.”
“Brahmos missile is made in India with the help of Russia. That is why we decided to make it,” said Kunj Bihari.
One replica with 150 gms of silver costs Rs 25000. The first sample took one week to be completed. Blue, pink and light sky blue colors were used in it. Different types of shapes have been made on it. Those who saw it liked it immensely, said Kunj.
Kunj Bihari has made nearly 150 Brahmos missiles, including big and small sizes missile replicas. Along with this, models of Operation Sindoor and Indian tricolor have also been prepared. A team of 20 people are working on it.
Kunj Bihari says orders are coming from different corners of the country including states like Maharashtra, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Delhi, South India etc. Along with this, some orders are coming from California, Kunj says.
“DRDO is also in touch with us. We hope that we will get a big order from there soon,” National Awardee Kunj Bihari Singh says.
“It feels like my life has become successful now. We have created an art item dedicated to the Indian Army, which is being liked in the world,” he says.
Kunj Bihari Singh says that earlier only gift items were made in pink minakari. But after getting the GI tag, the picture has changed completely. Now every kind of jewellery, gift items are being made in pink meenakari. It is being used on gold, silver and diamond jewellery, the artist says.
Kunj tell that the art of pink meenakari is about 400 years old and the art came to Banaras from the Mughal period. Later, artists gave it a Banarasi colour.
GI expert Dr. Rajnikant says, there was a time when pink meenakari had completely disappeared. The artists associated with it were absorbed in different works. This art had completely disappeared between 2007 and 2014. Earlier, about 250 people were associated with this art but the number had shrunk to 30 to 40.
After the GI tag, in 2015, its fate has changed. PM Modi and CM Yogi themselves became its brand ambassadors. Today, about 400 artisans are associated with it, out of which more than 200 are women. Earlier this art form used to be dominated by men. This has completely changed, Kunj says.
Young girls are also participating in this work with great enthusiasm. They also participate in the training held from time to time, choosing it as a career, he adds.