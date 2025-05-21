ETV Bharat / bharat

Brahmos Missile in Meenakari Replicas Are Now Moving From the Battlefront to Drawing Rooms

Varanasi: Brahmos missile that wreaked havoc on the neighboring country during the tension between India and Pakistan is now finding space in the drawing room of many.

Actually, the artists of pink meenakari in Banaras have made a replica of this missile from silver and given attractive look through pink meenakari.

After Operation Sindoor, the valor of the Indian Army is now reflected through this 400-year-old artistry in Kashi.

National Awardee Kunj Bihari has prepared this missile replica in silver in a week’s time. Its price ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 25000. Orders are being placed from different parts of the country and abroad.

National Awardee Kunj Bihari Singh says: “we have done many experiments in pink meenakari. After the Pahalgam incident, when our Indian army fought with the terrorists in Pakistan they used Brahmos missile. In appreciation of the Indian army, for the first time, a silver Brahmos missile replica was prepared.”

“Brahmos missile is made in India with the help of Russia. That is why we decided to make it,” said Kunj Bihari.

One replica with 150 gms of silver costs Rs 25000. The first sample took one week to be completed. Blue, pink and light sky blue colors were used in it. Different types of shapes have been made on it. Those who saw it liked it immensely, said Kunj.

Kunj Bihari has made nearly 150 Brahmos missiles, including big and small sizes missile replicas. Along with this, models of Operation Sindoor and Indian tricolor have also been prepared. A team of 20 people are working on it.