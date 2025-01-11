ETV Bharat / bharat

Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Conference At Ramoji Film City, Promoting Inner Peace and Success

Hyderabad: Brahma Kumaris, a well-known spiritual organisation, is hosting a series of programs in the city on January 11 and 12, aiming to foster happiness, health, and peace across various sections of society.

The conference started on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ramoji Film City with discussions on ‘Inner Power to Achieve Success’ in the business sector. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a special session titled 'Spiritual Empowerment – Success in Business' will be held for industry leaders, with Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao as the chief guest.

Distinguished attendees include Brahma Kumaris Secretary General Rajyogi Brijmohan, senior Rajayogis, Rajayogini B.K. Santosh Didi, Chairperson of the Business and Industry Department Rajyogini B.K. Yogini, and Brahma Kumaris Russia Director Rajyogini B.K. Santosh, alongside dignitaries from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.