Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Conference At Ramoji Film City, Promoting Inner Peace and Success

The conference started on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ramoji Film City with discussions on ‘Inner Power to Achieve Success’ in the business sector.

Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Conferences At Ramoji Film City, Promoting Inner Peace and Success
Logo of Brahma Kumaris (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: Brahma Kumaris, a well-known spiritual organisation, is hosting a series of programs in the city on January 11 and 12, aiming to foster happiness, health, and peace across various sections of society.

The conference started on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ramoji Film City with discussions on ‘Inner Power to Achieve Success’ in the business sector. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a special session titled 'Spiritual Empowerment – Success in Business' will be held for industry leaders, with Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao as the chief guest.

Distinguished attendees include Brahma Kumaris Secretary General Rajyogi Brijmohan, senior Rajayogis, Rajayogini B.K. Santosh Didi, Chairperson of the Business and Industry Department Rajyogini B.K. Yogini, and Brahma Kumaris Russia Director Rajyogini B.K. Santosh, alongside dignitaries from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On January 12th, globally acclaimed speaker B.K. Shivani Behanji will lead a special program on ‘Improving Relations Through Spiritual Knowledge’ at Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the second All India Technical Official Language Conference, Unmesh-2025, commenced on Friday at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Balapur. This two-day event marks World Hindi Day and highlights the use of Hindi and Telugu in technical research papers. DRDO Chairman Dr. Sameer V. Kamath, attending as a special guest, praised the inclusion of regional languages in research. Anshul Arya, Secretary of the Official Languages Department, also delivered an insightful address.

