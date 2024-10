ETV Bharat / bharat

BR Naidu Appointed TTD Board Chairman; 24 Members On Governing Body

Tirupati: The Governing Council of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been announced with 24 members. TV-5 chairman BR Naidu has been appointed as its new chairman. TTD has released an official statement to this effect.

Three MLAs got place in TTD board. Five members from Telangana, three from Karnataka and two from Tamil Nadu got a place in this board. Also, one each got a chance from Gujarat and Maharashtra.