BPSC PT Re Exam: Government Created Evidence By Conducting Re-Examination, Says Prashant Kishor

Patna: Amidst the protest of candidates, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) organised a re-examination on Saturday, January 4, in place of the cancelled exam at Bapu Examination Center.

Prashant Kishore, who was on a hunger strike demanding the cancellation of BPSC PT, called it a defeat of the government. He said that by conducting the re-examination, the government has created evidence against itself, which will be challenged when the court opens.

Prashant Kishore told ETV Bharat that the re-examination of BPSC is not a victory of the government. According to Kishore by conducting this examination, the state government itself has given proof that there was a scam in it.

He said that the commission said that normalisation will not be implemented. "Now when the examination for one vacancy was taken with two different question papers, then how will its result be given?" Kishor asked.

"The government has legally accepted that there was an irregularity with a certain number. This will be evidence in the court. 3.85 lakh students took one type of exam and about 8,000 students are giving the exam with a different paper. We will challenge this in the court," added Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party.

Prashant Kishore lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "We are requesting the government to meet the children and find a solution. Nitish Kumar's stubbornness and arrogance is so much that this man will not agree," he added.

Prashant Kishor said in the 2025 Bihar polls Nitish has to face him. "We will make Nitish Kumar bow down or remove him from power," quipped Kishor.

"The government lathi-charged students. Their pain will end in five minutes. But when the students will hit with their votes, the pain will remain for five years. Nitish Kumar should not forget that elections are held every five years and now the polls are coming closer. The students will take revenge with votes in the coming days," he said.

He further alleged that Nitish Kumar had shown insensitivity during the COVID-19 crisis. "He did not leave his house. His officers were also spending time sitting in their bungalows. People were coming to Bihar on foot and Nitish Kumar was appealing that people should stay where they are. No government was doing this," claimed Kishor.

He also said that the public has taught a lesson to Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar was reduced to 42 seats. He has become the Chief Minister with the support of RJD and BJP. He is not meeting the students right now, but elections are coming after 10 months, at that time he will definitely go to meet them. If Nitish Kumar is doing injustice to the students, they will teach him a lesson through votes," added Kishor.

Kishor has been on a hunger strike at the Gandhi Maidan since January 2 demanding the cancellation of the 70th PT of Bihar Public Service Commission. A large number of BPSC candidates are also supporting him.

BPSC PT was held on 13 December. There were some problems at the Bapu Examination Center. There was a delay in getting the question paper, due to which there was a ruckus at the centre. About 12,000 students had given the exam at this centre. Due to the ruckus, BPSC cancelled the exam held at Bapu Examination Center and decided to conduct the exam again, this was opposed by the students who had appeared for the exam.