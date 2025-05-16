'Boycott Turkiye Won't Affect Tourism Sector': Experts Say Indian Travellers Now Exploring Other Destinations

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Experts from the tourism industry said on Friday that boycott of Turkiye is unlikely to affect the Indian tourism sector, citing that Indian travellers are now turning towards new tourist destinations in other countries while inbound tourists from Turkiye anyways are negligible.
The citizens have called for complete boycott of tourism with Turkiye after its open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces amid conflict with Pakistan.
Speaking on #BoycottTurkiye trend, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relation Council), Travel Agents Association told ETV Bharat, "Turkiye earns good revenue for Indian tourists but they took a stand against us, forcing us to boycott travel from India to Turkiye. As a result, over 70 percent people have cancelled travel."
"During the earthquake, India rushed help to the nation but now because they sided with Pakistan, the tourism industry has decided to stop tourism with this country. If we talk about inbound tourists, India gets negligible tourists from Turkiye, so this move will not impact the Indian tourism sector," Sehgal pointed.
Echoing similar views, Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators said, "This boycott will not affect India as there are very less number of inbound tourists from Turkiye. People's sentiments matter and with several agencies boycotting Turkiye around 40-50 percent of bookings have already been cancelled by outbound tourists."
Several associations under tourism sectors have issued advisory to avoid visiting these countries as a mark of solidarity with the nation.
Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has also issued an advisory and urged the government to take firm diplomatic steps including issuing travel advisories against nations that continue to support or aid Pakistan directly or indirectly, the IATO letter read.
"IATO stands with the nation and expresses its solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces in its fight against terrorism and countries supporting terrorism," the letter states.
On outbound tourism, expert Subhash Goel told ETV Bharat, "Tourism is already thriving in India and outbound tourists are visiting other parts of the world. Now, the travellers are exploring other safer countries and shifting there. Tourists prefer visiting Georgia, Arminia, Mauritius, and Kyrgyzatan these days."
"Amid boycott Turkiye trend gaining momentum, travellers are now planning visits to other destinations for vacation trips," Deepak Upadhyaya, another tourism expert, told ETV Bharat.
International tourist arrival
As per the data of Ministry of Tourism, international tourist arrivals worldwide registered a growth of 33.3 percent in 2023, compared to a growth of 112.9 percent during 2022 over 2021. The international tourist arrivals during 2023, 2022, and 2021 stood at 1300 million, 975 million and 458 million, respectively. France maintained the top position in terms of arrivals in 2023, followed by Spain, United States, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Austria. The top 10 countries accounted for 74.4 percent share of international tourist arrivals in 2023.