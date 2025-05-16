ETV Bharat / bharat

'Boycott Turkiye Won't Affect Tourism Sector': Experts Say Indian Travellers Now Exploring Other Destinations

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Experts from the tourism industry said on Friday that boycott of Turkiye is unlikely to affect the Indian tourism sector, citing that Indian travellers are now turning towards new tourist destinations in other countries while inbound tourists from Turkiye anyways are negligible.

The citizens have called for complete boycott of tourism with Turkiye after its open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces amid conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking on #BoycottTurkiye trend, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relation Council), Travel Agents Association told ETV Bharat, "Turkiye earns good revenue for Indian tourists but they took a stand against us, forcing us to boycott travel from India to Turkiye. As a result, over 70 percent people have cancelled travel."

"During the earthquake, India rushed help to the nation but now because they sided with Pakistan, the tourism industry has decided to stop tourism with this country. If we talk about inbound tourists, India gets negligible tourists from Turkiye, so this move will not impact the Indian tourism sector," Sehgal pointed.

Echoing similar views, Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators said, "This boycott will not affect India as there are very less number of inbound tourists from Turkiye. People's sentiments matter and with several agencies boycotting Turkiye around 40-50 percent of bookings have already been cancelled by outbound tourists."

Several associations under tourism sectors have issued advisory to avoid visiting these countries as a mark of solidarity with the nation.