'Boycott Turkey' Campaign Gains Steam, Kanpur Varsity Terminates Agreement With Istanbul University

Kanpur: Ever since Turkey's nexus with Pakistan during the conflict with India came out in the open, '#BoycottTurkey' campaign is gaining stronger day by day in India across sectors. It was learnt that Turkey supplied armed drones to Pakistan which the nation used to attack India post Operation Sindoor. While many have posted on social media about boycotting Turkish products, Indian traders and travellers also joined the campaign as a mark of strong protest.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has cancelled the pact signed with Istanbul University.

CSJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vinay Pathak has reportedly shot a letter to Istanbul varsity informing about the cancellation of the agreement. Pathak said he has taken this decision keeping in view the nations interests amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"This decision directly stems from the serious geopolitical stance adopted by Turkey for allying with a nation that is hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is our belief. Any institution directly or tacitly associated with Pakistan's strategic ally cannot be considered as a reliable academic partner," the Vice-Chancellor categorically stated in the letter.

As per VC Pathak, an agreement was made between the two varsities for educational activities and research. "An agreement was made with Istanbul University a few months ago for educational activities and research. We had planned this so that our students would get a chance to prove their talent at the global level for research. Looking at the current scenario, the agreement has now been terminated. No kind of partnership can be made with a country which is anti-national," Pathak added.

It is pertinent to mention that Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan.

