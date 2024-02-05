Boy Missing at Age 10 Came to His Village after 22 Years as Monk; Refuses to Stay

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): A youth dressed in saffron clothes, playing 'Sarangi', returned to his birthplace in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh after 22 years as a 'Sanyasi '(Monk). When the villagers recognised him, their joy knew no bounds. The family members of the Monk were initially surprised after seeing him.

A video from Kharauli village of the Bahadurpur development block has gone viral. In this video, the story of the life of a monk is being narrated. In 2002, a family from Amethi resided in New Delhi. Their then 10-year-old son disappeared. They searched for him a lot, but could not find him. The family members of the child were not even aware of whether their child was alive or not.

However, the child reached his village as a 'Sanyasi' (Monk). His family members recognised him based on the marks of surgery on his stomach.

His kin informed his parents living in New Delhi. The parents, who rushed to the village, recognised their son. The son, however, said that he had visited the village, not to meet his kin but to fulfil an important ritual of the religious life.

It is understood that there is a tradition of 'Yogis' (Monks), in which it is mandatory to receive alms from the mother. A person becomes a 'Yogi' (Monk) only when he receives alms from his mother.

When the Monk's father saw him, his eyes filled with tears. The Monk asked for alms from the mother, but the mother refused. His mother demanded that he should stay with her and his father. However, it was not a happy ending as the Monk refused and returned to the place, where he had been staying.