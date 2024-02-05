Loading...

Boy Missing at Age 10 Came to His Village after 22 Years as Monk; Refuses to Stay

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 8:48 PM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Boy Missing at Age 10 Returned Home after 22 Years in Amethi as Monk (Source ETV Bharat)

22 years ago in Amethi, a 10-year-old boy disappeared from home. He came to his village as a Monk. His kin recognised him, but when they tried to stop him, he did not agree.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): A youth dressed in saffron clothes, playing 'Sarangi', returned to his birthplace in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh after 22 years as a 'Sanyasi '(Monk). When the villagers recognised him, their joy knew no bounds. The family members of the Monk were initially surprised after seeing him.

A video from Kharauli village of the Bahadurpur development block has gone viral. In this video, the story of the life of a monk is being narrated. In 2002, a family from Amethi resided in New Delhi. Their then 10-year-old son disappeared. They searched for him a lot, but could not find him. The family members of the child were not even aware of whether their child was alive or not.

However, the child reached his village as a 'Sanyasi' (Monk). His family members recognised him based on the marks of surgery on his stomach.

His kin informed his parents living in New Delhi. The parents, who rushed to the village, recognised their son. The son, however, said that he had visited the village, not to meet his kin but to fulfil an important ritual of the religious life.

It is understood that there is a tradition of 'Yogis' (Monks), in which it is mandatory to receive alms from the mother. A person becomes a 'Yogi' (Monk) only when he receives alms from his mother.

When the Monk's father saw him, his eyes filled with tears. The Monk asked for alms from the mother, but the mother refused. His mother demanded that he should stay with her and his father. However, it was not a happy ending as the Monk refused and returned to the place, where he had been staying.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

TAGGED:

BoyMonkHome

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.