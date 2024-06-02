Boy Kidnapped at the Age of 7 from UP's Saharanpur, Reunited with Family after 22 Years

Panchkula (Haryana): A boy, who was kidnapped from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, at the age of seven was able to meet his family after 22 years. An ASI of Haryana Police became a messiah and reunited the boy, who had grown up to be a youth, with his family.

Amit has tears of joy in his eyes after meeting his family in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh after 22 years. He was kidnapped in 2003 at the age of seven when he ventured out of his house to bring 'suji' from a provision shop at his mother's request, but a miscreant kidnapped him. When he opened his eyes, he was in Mumbai. After this, he begged and then picked garbage to survive.

Amit got emotional while narrating his story. He spent 22 years struggling to meet his family. He did not remember anything about home. After Mumbai, he came to Delhi where the police left him in a children's home. He spent five years there. After this, he started studying and passed Class X. Later, he also got a job and started earning money.

Since then, Amit has been searching for his house with full intensity and he tried his level best to refresh his blurred memories. But, he only remembered the place named Chor Chowk and there were oil mills in his village. But, despite many efforts, he could not locate his house.

In the meantime, he met Rajesh Kumar, ASI of Haryana Police, who had come to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Amit sought his help to find his family and whatever he remembered, he gave all that information to Rajesh Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar, serving in the State Crime Branch Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Haryana Police, gave a patient hearing to Amit and started searching for his house. He took help from social media and finally one day he yielded success and Amit was reunited with his family. Amit was on cloud nine after meeting his family after 22 years.

Read more: Missing Alwar Man Found In Mumbai, Reunited With Family After Two Years