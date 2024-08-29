Katni (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing video that surfaced online, a 15-year-old boy and her grandmother are seen thrashed brutally by GRP officers in Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

The incident caught on camera which has gone viral on social media, shows the police personnel, including the station-in-charge Aruna Vahane, mercilessly beating an elderly woman resident of Jharra Tikuria and her minor grandson in a closed room.

15-year-old Boy, Grandmother Brutally Thrashed By Railway Cops In Madhya Pradesh, Caught In Camera (ETV Bharat)

Madhya Pradesh police confirmed the incident in the video is from October 2023. "A video of misbehaviour at GRP police station Katni has come to light through social media. The video is from October 2023. After the incident came to light, the station-in-charge was attached to GRP Police Line Jabalpur. The Police Headquarters has ordered a DIG-level officer to go to Katni and investigate the incident" read a post by the Madhya Pradesh Police on X.

The video has sparked wider outrage demanding action against those involved in the brutal attack. The state chief of the Congress party, Jeetu Patwari came down heavily on the government. "The entire Madhya Pradesh is shocked by Katni's gruesome incident. A Dalit mother and son have been beaten brutally with sticks by goons in the uniform of the BJP in a closed room. Dalits of Madhya Pradesh are forced to live a horrific life under the misrule of the BJP. If the Chief Minister cannot protect the people of his state, then he should resign immediately", he wrote on X sharing the viral video.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee assured that strict action would be taken based on the investigation: "There is rule of law in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is being investigated", he added.