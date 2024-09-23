Karnataka Health Minister Assures Appropriate Investigation, Compensation After Boy Dies From Falling Iron Gate

Bengaluru(Karnataka): Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said an appropriate investigation will be conducted on the concerned contractors and officials in the death of an 11-year-old boy, Niranjan, after the gate of the BBMP playground fell on him in Malleswaram of Bengaluru.

Police sources said Niranjan died in KC General Hospital after suffering severe head injuries from the fallen iron gate.

Gundurao, who spoke to media persons after visiting the deceased’s house on Monday, said, “The family will be compensated with Rs 5 lakh by BBMP and Rs 5 lakh by Congress office of Gandhinagar block. R Gundurao Foundation will take over the entire education expenditure of the deceased’s sister”.

“The chief commissioner of BBMP has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the gruesome incident. The gate was installed in the field four years ago. We will report on this. The public is saying that the gate work has been done poorly. But no one has complained about this,” said the minister.

“The investigation will look for persons who made the omission. The BBMP commissioner has been informed about this,” Gundurao said.

“Officials have been instructed to submit a report on the incident. A committee of engineers has been constituted to investigate the deficiencies in the work. The report will be submitted within a week,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media.